Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

NYSE:UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $423.40 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

