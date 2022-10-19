Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

