Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 462.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 610,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Insider Activity

Twitter Price Performance

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

