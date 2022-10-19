Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

