Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 792.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 163.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

