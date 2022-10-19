Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 166,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DD opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

