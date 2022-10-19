Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

