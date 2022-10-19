Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

