Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) is Clear Street LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Street LLC lowered its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Pathfinder Acquisition accounts for about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned 0.29% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,164. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

