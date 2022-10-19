Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

