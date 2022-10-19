PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.26. PCCW shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 4,109 shares changing hands.

PCCW Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

