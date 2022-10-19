Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 55,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 80,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.