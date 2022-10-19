Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303,221 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.13% of Performance Food Group worth $151,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 11,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,379. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

