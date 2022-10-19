Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

PVL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,567,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,127,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 94,840 shares of company stock worth $358,249 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

