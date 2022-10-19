Persistence Reaches Market Cap of $78.31 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $78.31 million and $315,986.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.78 or 0.27715176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,717,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,817,006 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.