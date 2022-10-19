Persistence Reaches Market Cap of $78.31 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $78.31 million and $315,986.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.78 or 0.27715176 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,717,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,817,006 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
