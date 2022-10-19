Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.60

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and $284,152.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,750,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,850,322 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
