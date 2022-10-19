Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.93

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 28155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
