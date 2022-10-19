PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,339 shares during the quarter. PetIQ accounts for 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of PetIQ worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $9,476,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 22.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 176,291 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $3,579,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ Price Performance

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.