PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,339 shares during the quarter. PetIQ accounts for 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of PetIQ worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $9,476,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 22.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 176,291 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $3,579,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
PetIQ Price Performance
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
About PetIQ
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetIQ (PETQ)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.