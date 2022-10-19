Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

