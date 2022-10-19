Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

