Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,636 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Ichor worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ichor by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,153. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

