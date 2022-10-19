Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.81. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,292. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.