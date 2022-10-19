Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.78. 22,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,244. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

