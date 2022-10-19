Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 859.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of UCTT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.