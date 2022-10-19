Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,944 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 32,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

