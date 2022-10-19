Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 31,056 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,056 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

