Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 534 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,974. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

