Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,333 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,948 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FARO traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,047. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

