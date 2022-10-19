Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $784.95 million, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

