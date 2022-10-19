Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $199.92. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.78. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

