Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.