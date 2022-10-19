Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

PXD opened at $244.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

