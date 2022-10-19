Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.08. 39,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

