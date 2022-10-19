Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 42000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

