Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.