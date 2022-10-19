Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

