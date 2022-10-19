Polygon (MATIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.61 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and $449.27 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.11 or 0.27603106 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010781 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
