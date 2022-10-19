Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Stephens

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.80.

Pool Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $20.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average of $371.16. Pool has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Insider Activity

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pool by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 22.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1,135.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

