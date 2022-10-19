PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.16.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.23). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

