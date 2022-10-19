Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 64,359,288 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

