Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stake Increased by Long Walk Management LP

Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises about 13.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned 0.23% of Procore Technologies worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

PCOR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 7,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

