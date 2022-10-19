ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 128.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 678,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.0 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 841,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,218,484. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.