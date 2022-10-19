Provenance Blockchain Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $136.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

