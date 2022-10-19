Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 152.90 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The company has a market capitalization of £388.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.81.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

