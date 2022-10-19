Provident Trust Co. Has $253.82 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 6.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $253,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 11,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

