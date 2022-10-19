Provident Trust Co. Has $435.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 10.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

