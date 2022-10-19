Pundi X (New) 1-Day Volume Hits $28.47 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $122.89 million and approximately $28.47 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27625358 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4772859 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $28,438,713.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars.

