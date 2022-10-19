Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

