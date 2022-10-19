Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PMM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
