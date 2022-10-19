Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PPT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
