Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

