Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as low as $18.02. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Q.E.P. Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.